According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 110 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front. Another 1,320 Russian occupiers were eliminated.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers did not make any active offensive attempts during the day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Topol, Dvorichnaya, Petropavlivka, Stepovaya Novoselka, Hlushkivka, Zagryzove, and Lozovaya.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation is heading towards Lyman in the Donetsk region It unsuccessfully attacked 15 times near Novoyehorivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the direction of Siversk, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnokamyanske and Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, there were 7 clashes in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military repelled 40 enemy attacks in the areas of Zeleny Pole, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Zvirovoye, Udachny, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribny and Dachny.

Russian invaders carried out two attacks on Ukrainian army positions in the direction of Constantinople and Rozlyv.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupiers made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the Novosilka area, and twice tried to attack in the Shcherbaky and Nesteryanka areas.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, Russian invaders once unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units.

In Kursk, Ukrainian military forces repelled 8 enemy attacks during the day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

Personnel — about 840,360 (+1,320) people were eliminated;

tanks — 9,908 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,667 (+14) units;

artillery systems — 22,538 (+45) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 267 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,050 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,793 (+99) units;

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 54 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,709 (+80) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 729 (+2) units.