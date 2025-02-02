According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 110 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front. Another 1,320 Russian occupiers were eliminated.
Points of attention
- Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks and eliminated 1,320 Russian soldiers in various regions of Eastern Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in battles with the Russian army, resulting in the destruction of over 9,000 tanks, 20,000 armored vehicles, and other military equipment.
- Detailed reports reveal specific areas where the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks, such as in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Kursk, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
- The General Staff provides insights into the losses of the Russian army, including casualties, equipment destruction, and successful strikes by the Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery.
- The ongoing clashes highlight the determination of the Ukrainian military to defend their territory against the Russian invaders, with strategic movements and successful defense tactics being implemented on multiple fronts.
What's happening at the front?
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers did not make any active offensive attempts during the day.
In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Topol, Dvorichnaya, Petropavlivka, Stepovaya Novoselka, Hlushkivka, Zagryzove, and Lozovaya.
The criminal army of the Russian Federation is heading towards Lyman in the Donetsk region It unsuccessfully attacked 15 times near Novoyehorivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.
In the direction of Siversk, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnokamyanske and Bilogorivka.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, there were 7 clashes in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military repelled 40 enemy attacks in the areas of Zeleny Pole, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Zvirovoye, Udachny, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribny and Dachny.
Russian invaders carried out two attacks on Ukrainian army positions in the direction of Constantinople and Rozlyv.
In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupiers made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the Novosilka area, and twice tried to attack in the Shcherbaky and Nesteryanka areas.
On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, Russian invaders once unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units.
In Kursk, Ukrainian military forces repelled 8 enemy attacks during the day.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
Personnel — about 840,360 (+1,320) people were eliminated;
tanks — 9,908 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,667 (+14) units;
artillery systems — 22,538 (+45) units;
RSZV — 1 thousand 267 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,050 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,793 (+99) units;
cruise missiles — 3 thousand 54 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,709 (+80) units;
special equipment — 3 thousand 729 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-