General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The situation on the front remains tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. In total, 77 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports over 70 combat clashes between the AFU and Russian army, with 1,670 Russian invaders eliminated in a single day.
- Ukrainian defenders are actively resisting the enemy attacks in various directions, resulting in significant losses in equipment and personnel of the Russian army.
- The enemy attempted more than 38 advances on Ukrainian positions in different areas, with the defense forces successfully repelling 33 enemy attacks.
- Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted strategic strikes on enemy targets, including control points and air defense systems, as reported by the General Staff.
- In total, 150 clashes took place on the front lines, with the Ukrainian military inflicting heavy casualties on the Russian army across various categories of equipment and personnel.
Current situation on the front on January 31
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, areas of settlements in Sumy region, including Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Ponomarenky, and Porozok, were affected by enemy artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units in the Pishchanye area.
Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelenaya Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, and Kolodyazy. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Spirny, and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from the positions they occupied near Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandreyevka, Oleksiyevka, Andriyevka, Dachne and Ulakly in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 33 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Fighting continues near the settlements of Konstantinopol and Rozdolne in the Novopavlivske direction. Four attacks by the occupation army have been repelled today.
In the Hulyaipil direction, two enemy attacks are ongoing in the direction of the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes with unguided missiles on Novopil and dropped four KABs near Pyatikhatki.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards Novodanylivka, but was repulsed. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Kamianske with unguided missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six offensive actions of the invaders, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, using six guided bombs, and carried out 196 artillery shells, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
According to the General Staff, 150 clashes between Ukrainian military and the Russian army took place on the front during the day. 1,670 Russian invaders were eliminated.
personnel — about 837,610 (+1,670) people,
tanks — 9893 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,631 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 22,445 (+33) units,
MLRS — 1265 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1050 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23573 (+63),
cruise missiles — 3054 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,552 (+101) units,
special equipment — 3726 (+1)
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out one strike on the area of concentration of personnel, three strikes on control points, two strikes on air defense systems, and seven strikes on other important enemy targets, the General Staff notes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-