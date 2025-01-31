General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, areas of settlements in Sumy region, including Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Ponomarenky, and Porozok, were affected by enemy artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from the positions they occupied near Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Spirny, and two clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelenaya Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, and Kolodyazy. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units in the Pishchanye area.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandreyevka, Oleksiyevka, Andriyevka, Dachne and Ulakly in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 33 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Konstantinopol and Rozdolne in the Novopavlivske direction. Four attacks by the occupation army have been repelled today.

In the Hulyaipil direction, two enemy attacks are ongoing in the direction of the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes with unguided missiles on Novopil and dropped four KABs near Pyatikhatki.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards Novodanylivka, but was repulsed. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Kamianske with unguided missiles.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.