General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russians' plans. At the same time, the occupiers continue to concentrate their efforts on the Pokrovsky, Kupyansky, Lymansky directions and in Kurshchyna.

Current situation on the front on February 1

Operational information as of 16:00 01.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border towns and villages of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Today, the settlements of Zaliznyy Most and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Khliborob in Sumy region were affected.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has made 15 attempts to advance to our positions in the areas of the settlements of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zagryzove and Lozova since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 11 attacks, four clashes are ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lymansky direction 12 times near Novoyehorivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Zeleny Gay with unguided missiles.

In the Siversky direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnokamyanske and Bilogorivka, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. Three clashes are still ongoing. The invading units are conducting active operations in the area of Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy has tried to advance in the Toretsk area five times. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

Enemy activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out here twenty-two times today. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Zeleny Pole, Elizavetivka, Promeny, Zvirovoye, Udachny, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribny and Dachny. Eight more clashes are currently underway.

The occupiers once tried to break through towards Constantinople in the Novopavlovsk direction, but were stopped by our defenders.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders in the Novosilka area and was repulsed.

In the Orikhiv direction, two battles are taking place in the Shcherbaky and Nesteryanka areas.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovsk directions since the beginning of the day.

In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes using nine guided bombs.

Russian troops are suffering heavy losses, but continue to intensively storm Ukrainian positions. Recently, the enemy announced the complete occupation of Velyka Novoselka in the Donetsk region.

In addition, the occupiers are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, British intelligence recently stated.

Also, one of the main goals of the Russian troops is currently the occupation of Pokrovsk. As recently reported by the "Khortytsia" military unit, the occupiers are not trying to storm the city, but intend to bypass it so as not to get involved in heavy urban battles.