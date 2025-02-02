Ukraine will not lose. NATO Secretary General Rutte made a powerful statement

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine will not lose the criminal war unleashed by Russia, even though the occupation army is managing to slowly advance on the front at the cost of terrible losses.
NATO Secretary General announces action plan to prepare for resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine
According to him, the supply of individual weapons systems to Ukraine remains a matter for individual countries.
Rutte called on allies to provide Ukraine with weapons as a matter of principle for maximum protection in the process of preparing for negotiations.
Rutte warns against reckless agreement with Russia
He also urged not to harbor false hopes regarding Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to him, this requires ensuring that Ukraine is in the best position.
