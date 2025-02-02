Ukraine will not lose. NATO Secretary General Rutte made a powerful statement

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine will not lose the criminal war unleashed by Russia, even though the occupation army is managing to slowly advance on the front at the cost of terrible losses.

NATO Secretary General announces action plan to prepare for resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine

The front is moving in the wrong direction. But at what cost? The Russians are paying for it with 1,000-1,500 people killed or seriously injured every day. And yet the Russians are not achieving their goals. And our job is to ensure that they never achieve them. So no, Ukraine will not lose. And we must support it in taking a position of strength, Rutte noted. Share

According to him, the supply of individual weapons systems to Ukraine remains a matter for individual countries.

Mark Rutte surrounded by Ukrainian ministers

Rutte called on allies to provide Ukraine with weapons as a matter of principle for maximum protection in the process of preparing for negotiations.

And the US is number one, and Germany is number two. We all want peace, but imagine what will happen if Ukraine loses this war. Then we would have peace under Russian occupation. That would be a terrible situation. We must always be able to defend ourselves against Russia. So oblige politicians and banks to finally invest more in the defense industry. This is very important, — Rutte emphasized. Share

Rutte warns against reckless agreement with Russia

He also urged not to harbor false hopes regarding Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

"You only have to look at what happened in Bucha. Therefore, if a peace agreement is reached, it must be sustainable. We must ensure that he never again occupies even one square kilometer of Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General noted. Share

According to him, this requires ensuring that Ukraine is in the best position.