Why Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine — Zelenskyy's answer
Why Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine — Zelenskyy's answer

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of direct negotiations with Ukraine because he does not want to admit his defeat.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky recalled that Putin refuses to recognize the existence of Ukraine.
  • The Russian dictator still believes he is at war with the West, not Ukraine.

He (Putin — ed.) will definitely be afraid of direct negotiations with us. I think that for him in his head it is his loss, his weakness. He will be afraid of this, so he will do everything to show — these old narratives of his — that this is a war between the West and Russia. He cannot admit that he will actually lose to Ukraine. He did not defeat Ukraine, which means he will lose.

The head of state recalled that the Russian dictator does not even want to recognize the existence of Ukraine, which is why he refuses to contact official Kyiv.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the probability that Putin will "disrupt" the negotiations remains extremely high.

When President Trump tells him that Ukraine should, we should all sit together at the negotiating table, he will talk about illegitimacy again. He will come up with reasons to avoid the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine with Ukraine at the negotiating table.

Putin lives in illusions

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian dictator in his head is "at war with America and believes that he is defeating America."

Although, first of all, on the battlefield, even though it is difficult for us, this is not the case. And in reality, Ukraine did not let him defeat itself.

The head of state once again reminded the world that negotiations between Washington and Moscow to end the war without Ukraine's participation are very dangerous.

If Trump and I discuss our plan of action, we will understand how this war can end, after that, he can probably talk, if he wants, with the Russians, and that's normal," Zelensky added.

