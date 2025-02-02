Why Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine — Zelenskyy's answer

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of direct negotiations with Ukraine because he does not want to admit his defeat.
Points of attention
- Zelensky recalled that Putin refuses to recognize the existence of Ukraine.
- The Russian dictator still believes he is at war with the West, not Ukraine.
Zelensky explained Putin's logic
The head of state recalled that the Russian dictator does not even want to recognize the existence of Ukraine, which is why he refuses to contact official Kyiv.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the probability that Putin will "disrupt" the negotiations remains extremely high.
Putin lives in illusions
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian dictator in his head is "at war with America and believes that he is defeating America."
The head of state once again reminded the world that negotiations between Washington and Moscow to end the war without Ukraine's participation are very dangerous.
