We are ready. The EU reacted harshly to Trump's new threats

Currently, official Brussels is set on pragmatic cooperation with the team of the new US President Donald Trump. Despite this, the EU is also ready for a decisive response if the American leader starts implementing his threats against the bloc.
Points of attention
- The main goal of the European Union is to increase its own competitiveness.
- The head of the European Commission criticized Trump's new decisions, which are creating turmoil in the international market.
The EU will mirror Trump's decision
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a statement on this occasion.
According to her, official Brussels is aware of potential challenges in relations with official Washington, and is ready to respond to them.
Von der Leyen believes that the high tariffs that the Trump team has imposed against Canada and Mexico "create unnecessary economic shocks and stimulate inflation."
The Head of the European Commission also added that she and her team members plan to focus on an extremely important task — improving the competitiveness of the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-