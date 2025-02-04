We are ready. The EU reacted harshly to Trump's new threats
We are ready. The EU reacted harshly to Trump's new threats

Source:  European truth

Currently, official Brussels is set on pragmatic cooperation with the team of the new US President Donald Trump. Despite this, the EU is also ready for a decisive response if the American leader starts implementing his threats against the bloc.

  • The main goal of the European Union is to increase its own competitiveness.
  • The head of the European Commission criticized Trump's new decisions, which are creating turmoil in the international market.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, official Brussels is aware of potential challenges in relations with official Washington, and is ready to respond to them.

The European Union is ready for a tough but constructive dialogue with the United States. But we also recognize the potential challenges in relations with the United States. And we are ready for that. In the event of unjust or arbitrary attacks, the European Union will respond decisively.

Von der Leyen believes that the high tariffs that the Trump team has imposed against Canada and Mexico "create unnecessary economic shocks and stimulate inflation."

We don't see anything good in this. That's why we prioritize productive discussions and join them at an early stage.

The Head of the European Commission also added that she and her team members plan to focus on an extremely important task — improving the competitiveness of the European Union.

