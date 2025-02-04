Watch: Armed Forces of Ukraine began using a new 1,000-pound aerial bomb

As reported by The Aviationist and Osinttechnical, Ukrainian Su-27s have begun using 1,000-pound (454 kg) Mark 83 bombs. They have been adapted for the JDAM-ER planning and correction kit.

What is known about Mark 83 bombs?

Foreign experts and analysts have drawn attention to a video recently released by the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

It shows a Ukrainian Su-27 dropping a pair of precision-guided bombs on Russian army positions.

It is important to understand that until now, only variants of the JDAM-ER kits were known to exist for 500-pound and 2,000-pound bombs. They were designated GBU-62 and GBU-64, respectively.

Official Washington has never mentioned a ready-made version of the JDAM-ER kit for 1,000-pound bombs.

Experts believe that the US could have manufactured it specifically for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Ukrainian Air Force just released what appears to be the first footage of a Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker dropping 1000lb JDAM-ER glide bombs on a Russian position.



The Mk83-based JDAMs in this video carry roughly double the explosive mass of previously seen JDAMs. pic.twitter.com/Z64pIWxoPc — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 31, 2025