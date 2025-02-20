How can Ukraine survive against the backdrop of a world order destroyed by Trump — analyst's opinion

The old world order, based on rules, agreements, and values, came to an end with the rise to power of Donald Trump. What steps can Ukraine take to “stay afloat” in this situation, analyzes Ukrainian futurologist, entrepreneur, and public figure Valeriy Pekar.

A new world without order: how can Ukraine survive without US help?

At some point, developing countries (primarily China) began to catch up with developed ones, and the most powerful developed country, the United States, decided it was time to move from protecting the old order to destroying it. That is why the American people elected Trump, who became the spokesman for this idea, Pekar believes.

In this “new world without order,” the United States will not defend its European or Asian allies. In this world, there are now no alliances or allies, no mutual obligations, and old treaties can be renegotiated unilaterally. There are only big, strong countries that take what they want, and small, weak ones that fall victim to such policies. At least, that’s how the new American administration sees the world. They are not isolationists — they are expansionists, and we should not be surprised by the demands for Greenland, Canada, or Panama now. Valery Pekar Futurologist

The current American administration consists of America First and techno-oligarchs (it would be more correct to call them techno-fascists). America First dreams of destroying the world order, but strengthening the American state so that America dominates the world. Techno-oligarchs dream of destroying the world order, including the American state, so that their techno-corporations dominate the world, Pekar notes.

The new America does not want to be a global policeman and maintain order in the world. It will not defend democracy, spread education, develop institutions, etc. — it only wants your assets from you (previously only China did this). Share

Therefore, the security contract with Europe, “Pax Americana,” has ended. Europe as a center of power is disadvantageous to America: now it is not an ally (because there are no allies). And here America's goals coincide with the goals of Russia and China: to separate Europe from America, to break up the European Union, and to keep Europe weak, says the futurist.

America sees China as its greatest adversary. And here we have what I call the greatest geopolitical mistake of the 21st century: the belief of Americans in the possibility of tearing Russia away from China and turning it in the opposite direction — against China. In our opinion, this is impossible to do. In such a situation, the main fear of the American administration is the collapse of the Russian regime. This must not be allowed at all costs. So the moment has come when, instead of supporting Ukraine against Russia, America will start supporting Russia against Ukraine.

Pekar believes that Trump has brought Russia out of international isolation, presented it as a powerful country instead of an aggressor, which has the right to its place at the table of great powers. It is possible that sanctions will be lifted soon.

How Ukraine can survive during the changing world order: