US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a dictator without elections" and said that Zelensky convinced Biden to "spend $350 billion on war."

He announced this on his social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, Zelenskyy is "rejecting the election" and "ranking very low in Ukrainian polls."

A dictator without elections, Zelenskyy had better act quickly or he will have no country left. Meanwhile, we are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something everyone acknowledges only Trump and the Trump administration can do. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump also accused Zelenskyy of "wanting to keep the money flowing."

He also wrote that he "loves Ukraine" but "Zelenskyy has done a terrible job." According to him, "the country is shattered" and "millions have died." Share

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never…

Recall that on January 2, Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution and laws of Ukraine do not allow holding presidential and parliamentary elections during martial law. At the same time, he assumed that if the "hot phase of the war" ends, the parliament will cancel martial law in the country and set a date for elections.