US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a dictator without elections" and said that Zelensky convinced Biden to "spend $350 billion on war."
Points of attention
- Donald Trump accuses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of dictatorship and incompetence, alleging that Zelenskyy convinced Biden to spend $350 billion on a war against Russia.
- Trump claims that Zelenskyy is 'rejecting the election' and performing poorly in Ukrainian polls, warning that the country's future may be at risk under his leadership.
- Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine's laws prohibit holding elections during martial law but suggested that elections could be scheduled once the hot phase of the war ends.
Trump lashed out with accusations against Zelenskyy
He announced this on his social network Truth Social.
According to Trump, Zelenskyy is "rejecting the election" and "ranking very low in Ukrainian polls."
Trump also accused Zelenskyy of "wanting to keep the money flowing."
( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )— Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) February 19, 2025
( Donald J. Trump - Feb 19, 2025, 10:47 AM ET )
Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never… pic.twitter.com/MIHpjNZWqe
Recall that on January 2, Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution and laws of Ukraine do not allow holding presidential and parliamentary elections during martial law. At the same time, he assumed that if the "hot phase of the war" ends, the parliament will cancel martial law in the country and set a date for elections.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-