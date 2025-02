"Диктатор без виборів". Трамп накинувся зі звинуваченнями на Зеленського

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Feb 19, 2025, 10:47 AM ET )



Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never… pic.twitter.com/MIHpjNZWqe