Trump accused Ukraine of disrupting the rare earth metals deal

US President Donald Trump said he was going to renew the rare earth minerals deal, otherwise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be "too happy." The American leader was also outraged by the way Ukraine allegedly received the United States Treasury Secretary.
Trump promised to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals after all
I think I'm going to renew this deal. Yeah, I think I'm going to renew this deal, you know, we'll see what happens, but I'm going to renew it, otherwise he (Zelensky - ed.) won't be too happy.
He also expressed outrage over the alleged "rather rude" treatment of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant during a recent visit to Kyiv, where Ukraine rejected a rare earths deal.
However, we note that Zelensky met with Bessent and there is even a photo from their meeting.
It should be noted that the US has offered Ukraine an agreement under which it will be able to gain access to strategic materials in Ukraine, and this will supposedly be payment for assistance. The document was presented in Ukraine by the US Treasury Secretary, but the Ukrainian side refused to sign it.
