Trump accused Ukraine of disrupting the rare earth metals deal

US President Donald Trump said he was going to renew the rare earth minerals deal, otherwise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be "too happy." The American leader was also outraged by the way Ukraine allegedly received the United States Treasury Secretary.

Trump promised to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals after all

I think I'm going to renew this deal. Yeah, I think I'm going to renew this deal, you know, we'll see what happens, but I'm going to renew it, otherwise he (Zelensky - ed.) won't be too happy.

He also expressed outrage over the alleged "rather rude" treatment of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant during a recent visit to Kyiv, where Ukraine rejected a rare earths deal.

Scott Bessant did go there, and he was treated pretty rudely because, essentially, they told him "no," and Zelensky was asleep and couldn't meet with him. He went there to sign the document, and he came back empty-handed. They didn't sign the document. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, we note that Zelensky met with Bessent and there is even a photo from their meeting.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently noted that the rare earth metals agreement did not specify security guarantees for Ukraine. He added that at a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich, they agreed that the agreement should include guarantees. Share

It should be noted that the US has offered Ukraine an agreement under which it will be able to gain access to strategic materials in Ukraine, and this will supposedly be payment for assistance. The document was presented in Ukraine by the US Treasury Secretary, but the Ukrainian side refused to sign it.