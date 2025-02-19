Vance criticized Zelenskyy over his statements about Trump

US Vice President J.D. Vance has expressed some criticism of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his comments toward Donald Trump.
Vance began to "teach" Zelensky
According to the US vice president, "the idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by smearing him in state media, anyone who knows the president will tell you that's a terrible way to do business with this administration."
Vance said that the Ukrainian president was receiving "bad advice" on how to interact with the new US administration.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to White House President Donald Trump's claims that his support among Ukrainians is allegedly 4%.
In particular, the Ukrainian president noted that Trump became a victim of Russian disinformation.
After that, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and said that Zelensky must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
