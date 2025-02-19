US Vice President J.D. Vance has expressed some criticism of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his comments toward Donald Trump.

Vance began to "teach" Zelensky

According to the US vice president, "the idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by smearing him in state media, anyone who knows the president will tell you that's a terrible way to do business with this administration."

Vance said that the Ukrainian president was receiving "bad advice" on how to interact with the new US administration.

We certainly love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously believe that this war should end quickly. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

"This is the policy of the President of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation. It is based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong position, and has had a strong position for a very long time," he added. Share

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to White House President Donald Trump's claims that his support among Ukrainians is allegedly 4%.

In particular, the Ukrainian president noted that Trump became a victim of Russian disinformation.

After that, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and said that Zelensky must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.