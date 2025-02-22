Air defense forces destroy 82 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces destroy 82 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21-22 - what is known
Читати українською

Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukraine at 7:00 p.m. on February 21, and it continued throughout the night. The enemy attacked with 162 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions led to a significant engagement by Ukrainian defense forces to safeguard the affected areas.
  • Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukraine successfully neutralized the threat posed by the Russian drones, highlighting the effectiveness of its air defense capabilities.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21-22 — what is known

The enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that 82 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In addition, it is indicated that another 75 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attack.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union
The US is talking about lifting sanctions on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is threatening to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink —what is the reason?
The States continue to blackmail Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin
Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?