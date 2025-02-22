Air defense forces destroy 82 drones during new Russian attack

Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukraine at 7:00 p.m. on February 21, and it continued throughout the night. The enemy attacked with 162 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21-22 — what is known

The enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that 82 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Share

In addition, it is indicated that another 75 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).