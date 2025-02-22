Air defense forces destroy 82 drones during new Russian attack

Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukraine at 7:00 p.m. on February 21, and it continued throughout the night. The enemy attacked with 162 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The enemy's attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions led to a significant engagement by Ukrainian defense forces to safeguard the affected areas.
- Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukraine successfully neutralized the threat posed by the Russian drones, highlighting the effectiveness of its air defense capabilities.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21-22 — what is known
The enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is indicated that another 75 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
This time, the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attack.
