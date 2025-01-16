According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the UN humanitarian plan for 2025 provides for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion.

Where will UN humanitarian aid to Ukraine be spent in 2025?

Shmyhal noted that he discussed the UN humanitarian aid plan with Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The head of government added that in addition, existing and new support programs were discussed.

Shmyhal noted that we are talking about projects such as providing drinking water to communities in Southern Ukraine, demining, alternative sources of heat and energy, housing restoration and construction of shelters, and business development programs.

We expect that all assistance programs for Ukrainians will be continued, and we also count on a significant contribution from the UN to humanitarian demining of Ukraine this year, in particular by launching new programs and projects, the Prime Minister emphasized. Share

Shmyhal recalled programs aimed at supporting displaced people and getting through the winter period. The UN has planned to attract $492 million for this heating season.

In total, according to his data, in 2024, 8.5 million Ukrainians were covered by various types of assistance from the UN.

What is known about the UN investigation into Russian crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war?

As noted by Pablo de Greiff, a representative of the independent international UN investigative commission investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine, torture against Ukrainian prisoners is a coordinated state policy of the aggressor country, which proves that the Russians committed crimes against humanity.

During the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format, Greiff emphasized that for 2.5 years, the UN commission has been studying numerous cases of torture by Russian law enforcement and penal agencies against Ukrainian citizens in all occupied territories and directly in the aggressor country.