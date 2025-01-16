According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the UN humanitarian plan for 2025 provides for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion.
Points of attention
- The UN's 2025 humanitarian plan earmarks $2.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, focusing on key areas such as drinking water, demining, energy solutions, and infrastructure projects.
- Funds will support programs for displaced individuals, housing assistance, and winter preparedness, with $492 million allocated for the heating season.
- Investigations by the UN reveal a coordinated state policy of the Russian Federation in committing crimes against Ukrainian prisoners, demonstrating a grave violation of human rights.
- Discussions between Ukraine's Prime Minister and UN officials highlight plans for continued assistance programs, including initiatives for water supply, demining efforts, and business development.
- The UN's ongoing efforts include attracting substantial funds for supporting displaced populations and addressing the winter challenges faced by Ukrainians, signaling a commitment to aiding those in need.
Where will UN humanitarian aid to Ukraine be spent in 2025?
Shmyhal noted that he discussed the UN humanitarian aid plan with Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
The head of government added that in addition, existing and new support programs were discussed.
Shmyhal noted that we are talking about projects such as providing drinking water to communities in Southern Ukraine, demining, alternative sources of heat and energy, housing restoration and construction of shelters, and business development programs.
Shmyhal recalled programs aimed at supporting displaced people and getting through the winter period. The UN has planned to attract $492 million for this heating season.
In total, according to his data, in 2024, 8.5 million Ukrainians were covered by various types of assistance from the UN.
What is known about the UN investigation into Russian crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war?
As noted by Pablo de Greiff, a representative of the independent international UN investigative commission investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine, torture against Ukrainian prisoners is a coordinated state policy of the aggressor country, which proves that the Russians committed crimes against humanity.
During the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format, Greiff emphasized that for 2.5 years, the UN commission has been studying numerous cases of torture by Russian law enforcement and penal agencies against Ukrainian citizens in all occupied territories and directly in the aggressor country.
