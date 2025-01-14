As noted by Pablo de Greiff, a representative of the independent international UN investigative commission investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine, torture against Ukrainian prisoners is a coordinated state policy of the aggressor country, which proves that the Russians committed crimes against humanity.

The UN accuses Russia of crimes against humanity for torturing Ukrainian prisoners

During the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format, Greiff emphasized that for 2.5 years, the UN commission has been studying numerous cases of torture by Russian law enforcement and penal agencies against Ukrainian citizens in all occupied territories and directly in the aggressor country.

Intimidation of detainees, periodic beatings…, prohibition to sit, sleep deprivation, forced physical exercise, and prolonged exposure to nudity are some of the established practices for which we have evidence, the UN commission representative emphasizes. Share

Ukrainian military

According to him, the Russians are subjecting Ukrainian prisoners to severe collective punishment for any behavior perceived as a violation.

What is known about the use of torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war?

Former employees of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service testified that senior management ordered them to treat Ukrainian prisoners cruelly and mercilessly.

Greiff emphasized that during interrogations of prisoners of war and captured civilians, physical force, electric shock torture, and strangulation are used on them.

Another disturbing element is the use of sexual violence in the form of torture... Individual acts of rape, electric shock of the genitals, castration, and sexual mutilation have been documented, the commission representative noted. Share

Former prisoners, he said, have described the severe physical and psychological effects of torture, often with long-term complications, including disability.

The event was attended by former prisoners of war, the National Guard of Ukraine instructor Valeriy Horishny, who participated in the defense of Mariupol; Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Dzhelal, sentenced to 17 years in prison by the so-called "Supreme Court of Crimea"; and human rights activist and military officer Maksym Butkevych, sentenced in the Russian Federation to 13 years in a maximum-security colony.

The Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called the speakers "neo-Nazis" and the event "anti-Russian."