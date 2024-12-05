The Russian Federation is holding at least 6 mayors and heads of communities — Zelenskyi — in captivity
Ukraine faces a lack of support from international organizations regarding the return of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia. Currently, at least six mayors and heads of communities remain in captivity.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine faces a lack of support from international organizations in the matter of returning Ukrainian prisoners from Russia.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the critical situation with the prisoners, in particular the death of the mayor of Dniprorudny Yevgeny Matveyev, who was held captive for 2 years and 8 months.
  • 3,767 people have already been returned from Ukrainian captivity, but far from all Ukrainians receive the necessary help in their return.
  • The purpose of the state is to do everything possible to return Ukrainian prisoners to their homes and ensure their safety.

Zelensky addressed the human rights community

How much help do we currently receive from such organizations as, say, the UN or the International Committee of the Red Cross in the protection and return of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia? Not at all.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The President mentioned that recently it became known about the death in Russian captivity of the mayor of Dniprorudny Yevgeny Matveev, which once again emphasizes the critical situation with the prisoners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported that at least six mayors of cities and heads of communities are currently in Russian captivity. All of them are among the thousands of Ukrainians who have been held captive by the enemy not only since 2022, but also since 2014.

We are doing everything to get them back. 3,767 Ukrainian men and women have already been returned from captivity , the President of Ukraine added.

The Russians tortured the mayor of Dniprorudny in captivity

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, the Russians captured Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia region at the end of February 2022. And later, they also captured the mayor — Yevgeny Matveev. He was held captive by the occupiers for 2 years and 8 months and was tortured.

According to the head of the region, during the last exchange, the body of the deceased was returned to Ukraine .

He was strong-willed and principled. During the occupation, he did not leave the city or the people, he did everything to ensure the life of the community, he constantly informed the population about the course of events and supported them, — reported Ivan Fedorov.

