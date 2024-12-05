The Russian Federation is holding at least 6 mayors and heads of communities — Zelenskyi — in captivity

Ukraine faces a lack of support from international organizations regarding the return of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia. Currently, at least six mayors and heads of communities remain in captivity.
Zelensky addressed the human rights community
The President mentioned that recently it became known about the death in Russian captivity of the mayor of Dniprorudny Yevgeny Matveev, which once again emphasizes the critical situation with the prisoners.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported that at least six mayors of cities and heads of communities are currently in Russian captivity. All of them are among the thousands of Ukrainians who have been held captive by the enemy not only since 2022, but also since 2014.
The Russians tortured the mayor of Dniprorudny in captivity
As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, the Russians captured Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia region at the end of February 2022. And later, they also captured the mayor — Yevgeny Matveev. He was held captive by the occupiers for 2 years and 8 months and was tortured.
According to the head of the region, during the last exchange, the body of the deceased was returned to Ukraine .
