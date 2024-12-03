The Russian Federation cynically lies about the "exchange offer" of 630 Ukrainian prisoners of war — Coordination Headquarters

Russian ombudsman Tetiana Moskalkova published a list of 630 Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Ukraine allegedly "does not want" to take. However, the published list is yet another manipulation by the Kremlin and an attempt to discredit Ukrainian state bodies.
Ukraine has not received any real proposals for the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war
This was reported by the Secretary of the Coordination Staff, the Deputy Chief of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General Dmytro Usov.
It is noted that in the list distributed by the Russian Federation, 7 prisoners have already been exchanged, there are many mistakes in surnames and dates of birth, among the surnames there are 14 civilians. That is, Russian propagandists offer to exchange our ordinary citizens for their military, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.
According to Dmytro Usov, in fact, the Coordination Headquarters only receives real proposals from the Russian side regarding the exchange of prisoners captured in the Kursk direction. The so-called Russian authorities are not interested in captured Russians from other regions, Deputy Budanov emphasized.
Hundreds of Russian prisoners, including seriously wounded ones, have been languishing in Ukrainian camps for over a year or two. There are those whose fate the aggressor country is not interested in from the very beginning of the invasion.
At the same time, the conditions of detention of the Russian invaders cannot be compared with Russian torture camps, the brigadier general emphasized. The Ukrainian side keeps prisoners of war in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions with only one goal: to exchange them for Ukrainian defenders as soon as possible.
What preceded it
Russian ombudsman Tetiana Moskalkova published a list of 630 Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Ukraine allegedly "does not want" to take. Moskalkova stated that the Ukrainian side allegedly "continues to delay the Russian-Ukrainian exchange of prisoners."
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, denied these words, noting that Ukraine is ready to take all its citizens from captivity and illegal detention, emphasizing another manipulation of the aggressor state.
