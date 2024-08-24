According to Reuters journalists, on Saturday, August 24, an exchange of 115 prisoners is to take place between Ukraine and Russia through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

What is known about the alleged exchange of 115 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia

Journalists refer to the official representative of the UAE.

It is noted that this will be the first exchange of prisoners between the countries after the start of the Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region on August 6.

It is also noted that this will be the seventh exchange of prisoners mediated by the UAE.

A Ukrainian military man released from captivity in the Russian Federation

What is known about the results of recent prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

On August 21, Ukrainian defenders fighting in the Kursk region achieved good results in replenishing the exchange fund.

Since the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have captured a large number of Russian occupiers.

In 10 days, more than 300 Russian prisoners of war, who were in the Kursk region, were sent to one of the Ukrainian prisons.

The Armed Forces also captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).

As noted by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, replenishment of the exchange fund is one of the goals of the operation in the Kursk region.

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia have begun negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war as a result of hostilities in the Kursk region.

It is noted that preparations for the exchange of prisoners were confirmed to the journalists of the publication by representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

At the same time, the exact number of captured Russian soldiers during the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region is not disclosed.

The authors of the material, citing Ukrainian officials, emphasize that it may be several hundred captured Russian soldiers.

Many young conscripts were among those captured.