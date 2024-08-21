The AFU announced the replenishment of the exchange fund by Russian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

On August 21, Ukrainian defenders fighting in the Kursk region achieved good results in replenishing the exchange fund.

Ukrainian units took new Russian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

As noted by the Ground Forces, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perform combat missions in the Kursk region.

There are good results regarding the prisoners, which means that even more of our boys will soon return home. Share

The Ground Forces did not say in detail how many occupiers were captured. At the same time, a corresponding photo was published.

The Armed Forces captured a large number of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna

Since the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have captured a large number of Russian occupiers.

In 10 days, more than 300 Russian prisoners of war who were in the Kursk region were taken to one of the Ukrainian prisons.

The Armed Forces also captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).