On August 21, Ukrainian defenders fighting in the Kursk region achieved good results in replenishing the exchange fund.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military in the Kursk region has captured over 300 Russian soldiers as part of an operation to replenish the exchange fund.
- The operation aims to return captured soldiers home and is supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- Recent captures include servicemen from the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 'Akhmat' unit.
- Replenishing the exchange fund is a crucial goal of the ongoing operation in Kurshchyna.
- The successful captures show progress in the mission, bringing hope for the return of more Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian units took new Russian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna
As noted by the Ground Forces, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perform combat missions in the Kursk region.
The Ground Forces did not say in detail how many occupiers were captured. At the same time, a corresponding photo was published.
The Armed Forces captured a large number of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
Since the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have captured a large number of Russian occupiers.
In 10 days, more than 300 Russian prisoners of war who were in the Kursk region were taken to one of the Ukrainian prisons.
The Armed Forces also captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).
