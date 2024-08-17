The latest events in the Kursk region, where the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, shocked many, because it was there that more than 100 Russian invaders recently surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers. As it turned out, the Kadyrivites contributed to this.
Points of attention
- Representatives of Chechen troops (Kadyrovtsi) opened fire on Russian soldiers who were fleeing from the Armed Forces.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi actively expresses his support for the soldiers who take Russian military prisoners and help to free the prisoners.
- After listening to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Zelenskyi discussed the replenishment of the exchange fund and the supply of weapons to ensure long-range Ukraine.
The soldiers of the Russian Federation have two ways — death or capture
New interesting details were shared by Sky News analyst Michael Clarke.
According to his data, more than a hundred Russian invaders were supposed to try to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces, but began to flee from the battlefield.
This development of events angered the representatives of the Chechen troops (who are often called Kadirovtsy in Ukraine — ed.) and they opened fire in the direction of the Russian soldiers.
What is known about the situation in the Kursk region
On August 17, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation at the front in Ukraine and the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.
According to the Ukrainian leader, there is another replenishment of the exchange fund for our state.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader discussed with Syria the supply of weapons from Western partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-