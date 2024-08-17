The USA is blocking Britain's fateful decision regarding Ukraine

The team of American leader Joe Biden is de facto blocking official London's permission for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of Russia.

The states are still afraid of an escalation in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

As The Times managed to find out, the British authorities are still waiting for approval from the official Washington before giving the Ukrainians the green light to use their missiles on the territory of Russia.

London sent its request to the United States a month ago, but has not yet received a positive response.

According to one of the insiders, this topic is actually "stuck in their system".

Discussions around Storm Shadow with allies are still ongoing, another anonymous source said. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Great Britain is actually ready to give Ukraine the freedom to do whatever it wants with long-range weapons.

However, it cannot do this without the consent of key allies. First of all, we are talking about the USA, France and the third NATO country, which was not named.

What is also interesting, London does not blame the US for the delay, because it realizes that it will take a lot of time to make such serious decisions.

How the US is currently commenting on the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Pentagon Deputy Speaker Sabrina Singh said that the United States is "concerned about the escalation" when it comes to Ukraine's use of long-range weapons.

According to her, long-range weapons are not needed by the Armed Forces in order for Ukraine to be able to de-occupy its lands.

Matthew Palmer, the US chargé d'affaires in Britain, distanced himself from the notion that the US had any say in the matter, saying the conditions under which British weapons could be used were a matter for London and Kyiv. Share

According to the British military, it is likely that the United States wants to assess the impact or consequences of the Ukrainian operation in Russia before making a final decision.