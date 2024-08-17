Ukraine and the Russia could conclude a historic agreement on the eve of the counteroffensive of the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine and the Russia could conclude a historic agreement on the eve of the counteroffensive of the AFU

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

Citing its anonymous sources, The Washington Post claims that in August, Kyiv and Moscow allegedly intended to sign a historic agreement that would end strikes on energy and energy infrastructure from both sides.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Russia could conclude an agreement on a limited ceasefire before the breakthrough of the armed forces.
  • The main topic of discussion was the cessation of strikes on energy and energy infrastructure of both countries.
  • Russia still hasn't given up on these negotiations.

What could Ukraine and Russia agree on?

According to insiders of the publication, both countries intended to send their delegations to Doha for negotiations on the conclusion of the mentioned agreement.

Journalists assure that these were indirect negotiations, in which Qatar acted as a mediator.

The Qataris met separately with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, but all agreements were disrupted when the Armed Forces launched an unexpected breakthrough into the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that such a possible agreement and the planned summit were not previously known at all.

The Washington Post reminds us that for more than a year, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has been striking the Ukrainian power system with a barrage of cruise missiles and drones, causing significant damage to power plants and causing widespread power outages across the country.

Against this background, Ukrainian forces began to attack Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes. In a matter of months, Ukraine managed to reduce oil processing by Moscow by about 15% and raised gas prices all over the world.

Russia does not want to fulfill the demands of Ukraine

According to the editors of the publication, the readiness of Kyiv and Moscow to start negotiations indicates certain developments for both countries, at least with regard to a limited ceasefire.

Russia did not cancel the negotiations after the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna.

She told the Qataris: "Give us time," one of the insiders said.

As previously mentioned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated that Ukraine will consider a full ceasefire only if Russia first withdraws all its troops from Ukrainian soil, including the Crimean peninsula, which Russia occupied 10 years ago.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to cynically demand that Kyiv first give him four Ukrainian regions — including territories not occupied by Russian troops — that the Kremlin has declared part of Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Black Sea Fleet of the Russia in Crimea surrendered — the commander of the special unit of the DIU "Group 13"
The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Kursk region — map
The Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could not imagine. Boris Johnson drew attention to the shocking moment of the Kursk operation
Boris Johnson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?