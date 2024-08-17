Watch: The former Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk" burned to the ground

On August 16, a large-scale fire destroyed the former Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk". It happened in China.
- The aircraft carrier caught fire during another repair on the Yangtze River.
- There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the fire.
- The Russian authorities have not yet reacted to this event.
The fire on the aircraft carrier "Minsk" — the first details
It is worth noting that the Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk" was sold to Chinese entrepreneurs back in 1998.
According to local journalists, the aircraft carrier caught fire during repairs.
The fire and rescue team of the Susitung Science and Technology Industrial Park officially confirmed that the incident occurred during the dismantling and renovation of the aircraft carrier on the Yangtze River.
In addition, it is emphasized that the fire broke out on August 16 at 16:00 local time.
According to the latest information, no one was injured.
It is worth noting that the Russian authorities have not yet commented on this event in any way.
What is known about the aircraft carrier "Minsk"
In the distant past, it belonged to the Navy of the USSR.
It was initially sold to the South Korean company Daewoo Heavy Industries Group — this happened after it was decommissioned in 1993.
Already in 5 years, the Chinese company bought "Minsk" from the Koreans and built a military theme park in the Yantian district of Shenzhen.
It is also important to understand that weapons systems on aircraft carriers only simulate operation.
On the decks and in the hangars you can see models of airplanes and helicopters. Tourists are accompanied by guides dressed in stylized uniforms of officers of the USSR Navy.
