Watch: The former Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk" burned to the ground

On August 16, a large-scale fire destroyed the former Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk". It happened in China.

The fire on the aircraft carrier "Minsk" — the first details

It is worth noting that the Soviet aircraft carrier "Minsk" was sold to Chinese entrepreneurs back in 1998.

According to local journalists, the aircraft carrier caught fire during repairs.

The fire and rescue team of the Susitung Science and Technology Industrial Park officially confirmed that the incident occurred during the dismantling and renovation of the aircraft carrier on the Yangtze River.

In addition, it is emphasized that the fire broke out on August 16 at 16:00 local time.

According to the latest information, no one was injured.

It is worth noting that the Russian authorities have not yet commented on this event in any way.

What is known about the aircraft carrier "Minsk"

In the distant past, it belonged to the Navy of the USSR.

It was initially sold to the South Korean company Daewoo Heavy Industries Group — this happened after it was decommissioned in 1993.

Already in 5 years, the Chinese company bought "Minsk" from the Koreans and built a military theme park in the Yantian district of Shenzhen.

In January 2013, the Dalian Yongjia Group acquired the aircraft carrier, and then signed an agreement to invest in a tourist resort on the aircraft carrier with a science and technology industrial park. In 2016, "Minsk" was transferred from Shenzhen to the city of Nantong. The aircraft carrier was placed for tourists on the territory of Susitun Park.

It is also important to understand that weapons systems on aircraft carriers only simulate operation.

On the decks and in the hangars you can see models of airplanes and helicopters. Tourists are accompanied by guides dressed in stylized uniforms of officers of the USSR Navy.