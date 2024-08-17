The criminal Kremlin leadership of the Russian Federation, headed by dictator Vladimir Putin, belittles the threat of an offensive operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, comparing it to a force majeure situation of a local nature, such as a natural disaster.

The Kremlin is trying to minimize the threat and consequences of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the journalists of the publication, on Friday, August 16, the Kremlin dictator gathered Russian high-ranking officials within the framework of a Security Council meeting.

The central topic was not the discussion of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, which became the first full-scale invasion of Russian territory in the last 80 years, but the new technical decisions adopted within the framework of the so-called "SVO" (Russia's war against Ukraine).

At the same time, RosZMI also pays attention not so much to the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region, but to the issue of humanitarian assistance to the affected residents of the Kursk region.

Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The authors of the article emphasize that the Kremlin is trying to create in Russians a sense of control over the situation in Kurshchyna, as if a large-scale natural disaster is taking place there.

The Kremlin does not want to send a message that the enemy is at the gates. They don't want to send a message about Ukraine's strength and their own weakness, - explains Olga Oliker, director of Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group in Brussels. Share

How the Kremlin and Putin react to the events in the Kursk region

At the same time, it seems that the Kremlin leadership does not even plan to recognize the very fact of the invasion of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Kurshchyna.

In particular, on Monday, the Kremlin press service issued a message that Putin discussed "current issues" with high-ranking officials regarding the "situation" on the border.

During one of these meetings, Putin abruptly interrupted acting the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov, who described the consequences of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the region.

He ordered Smirnov to focus on the issues of humanitarian assistance to the residents of Kurshchyna and to leave the issue of the defense of the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense.

As Mykhailo Vinogradov, head of the St. Petersburg Politics Foundation, notes, despite the growing anxiety of ordinary Russians, the dominant reaction remains rather apathetic.

Sergei Markov, a political adviser close to the Kremlin, notes that the Kremlin seeks to reduce as much as possible the level of stress among Russians who are dissatisfied with the unsuccessful attempts of the Russian army to dislodge the Ukrainian military from the territory of the Kursk region.

But the authorities have a plan B, and if society demands to do everything for victory, then we will mobilize, - added Markov. Share

Vinogradov also notes that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately avoids emotional statements and does not want radical actions, seeking to take a break and wait.