Representatives of Ukraine and Russia have begun negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war as a result of hostilities in the Kursk region.
What is known about the probable exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
It is noted that preparations for the exchange of prisoners were confirmed to the journalists of the publication by representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.
At the same time, the exact number of captured Russian soldiers during the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region is not disclosed.
The authors of the material, citing Ukrainian officials, emphasize that it may be several hundred captured Russian soldiers.
Many young conscripts were among those captured.
The journalists claim that the negotiations on the exchange of prisoners started between the countries after 10 days of heavy fighting in the Kursk region.
The authors of the article believe that the large number of captured Russian soldiers will strengthen Kyiv's position in negotiations with Moscow regarding the return of thousands of its own soldiers and civilians who have been held in Kremlin torture chambers since the beginning of the war.
Does Ukraine plan to completely capture the Kursk region
According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, the Ukrainian military does not plan to take control of the territory of the Kursk region by occupation, but only performs the function of protecting the border territories.
He noted that Ukraine is not waging the same war as Russia, which is why there is a clear legal definition.
In the border regions of #Russia, including #Kursk region, Ukrainians deal exclusively with security-related tasks. #Ukraine is not interested in occupying these territories. But it is interested in the actual destruction of many Russian military facilities, pushing the remnants…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 15, 2024
