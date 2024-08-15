According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, during August 13-14, the Ukrainian military advanced during the offensive in the Kursk region.

What is known about the new successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

With reference to geolocation data as of August 13, analysts note that the Ukrainian military operated in the eastern part of the settlement of Zhuravli, which is west of Korenevo and 20 km from the international border.

ISW emphasizes that this indicates an advance in the eastern part of the settlement.

Geolocation data as of August 14 indicates that Ukrainian journalists are in the central part of Suji, and the military is in control of at least part of the village and possibly its outskirts.

Additional footage, as analysts note, indicates the advance of the Ukrainian military to the west of Ulanok, which is southeast of Suzhi.

In addition, additional geolocated footage as of August 14 shows that Ukrainian forces have recently had little success in the western part of Kamyshny, southeast of Suja.

In addition, as emphasized in ISW, additional footage as of August 13 demonstrates the control of the Ukrainian military over the settlements of Giri and Ozerka, southeast of Suja and east of Kamyshny.

Later, on August 14, Russian sources said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had begun to operate in the Giri and Bilytsia area (north of Giri), suggesting that Ukrainian forces may be holding the area east of Komyshny.

In conclusion, the American Institute for the Study of War described the geolocation footage from August 13 and 14. According to the footage, Ukrainian troops are operating within the limits of the Ukrainian offensive declared by the maximalists. This indicates that the Armed Forces also continue to operate closer to the international border in the Kursk region.

What the Ukrainian military says

According to one of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a comment to BBC journalists, the Ukrainian military did not encounter much resistance from the Russian invaders during the border breakthrough at the beginning of the offensive in the Kursk region and almost immediately reached the western outskirts of Suzhi.

According to the military, his unit spent two days laying a breakthrough path across the Russian border.

He also noted that immediately before the start of the offensive, the Ukrainian military suppressed the means of communication and surveillance of the enemy in order to clear the way.

The element of surprise worked. We entered easily with little resistance. On August 6, the first groups crossed at night in several directions. Almost immediately they went to the western outskirts of the city of Suja, - says the soldier. Share

He also shared his impressions of contacts with the local population.