According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, during August 13-14, the Ukrainian military advanced during the offensive in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military successfully advanced in the Kursk region, securing new positions and settlements in Kurshchyna with minimal resistance from Russian occupiers.
- Geolocation data confirms the progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in various settlements, showcasing the strategic advancements made by the military.
- The testimonies of soldiers on the ground provide details of the border breakthrough, minimal resistance encountered, and the strategic approach taken by the Ukrainian military during the offensive.
- Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War provide insights into the geolocation footage from August 13 and 14, demonstrating the continued operation of Ukrainian troops in Kurshchyna.
- The American Institute for the Study of War highlights the Ukrainian military's proximity to the international border in the Kursk region, emphasizing their ongoing offensive efforts.
What is known about the new successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
With reference to geolocation data as of August 13, analysts note that the Ukrainian military operated in the eastern part of the settlement of Zhuravli, which is west of Korenevo and 20 km from the international border.
ISW emphasizes that this indicates an advance in the eastern part of the settlement.
Geolocation data as of August 14 indicates that Ukrainian journalists are in the central part of Suji, and the military is in control of at least part of the village and possibly its outskirts.
Additional footage, as analysts note, indicates the advance of the Ukrainian military to the west of Ulanok, which is southeast of Suzhi.
In addition, additional geolocated footage as of August 14 shows that Ukrainian forces have recently had little success in the western part of Kamyshny, southeast of Suja.
In addition, as emphasized in ISW, additional footage as of August 13 demonstrates the control of the Ukrainian military over the settlements of Giri and Ozerka, southeast of Suja and east of Kamyshny.
Later, on August 14, Russian sources said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had begun to operate in the Giri and Bilytsia area (north of Giri), suggesting that Ukrainian forces may be holding the area east of Komyshny.
In conclusion, the American Institute for the Study of War described the geolocation footage from August 13 and 14. According to the footage, Ukrainian troops are operating within the limits of the Ukrainian offensive declared by the maximalists. This indicates that the Armed Forces also continue to operate closer to the international border in the Kursk region.
What the Ukrainian military says
According to one of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a comment to BBC journalists, the Ukrainian military did not encounter much resistance from the Russian invaders during the border breakthrough at the beginning of the offensive in the Kursk region and almost immediately reached the western outskirts of Suzhi.
According to the military, his unit spent two days laying a breakthrough path across the Russian border.
He also noted that immediately before the start of the offensive, the Ukrainian military suppressed the means of communication and surveillance of the enemy in order to clear the way.
He also shared his impressions of contacts with the local population.
