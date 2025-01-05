Ukraine returned 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024

Ukrainian intelligence has calculated the number of citizens released from Russian captivity during 2024. Compared to 2023, 356 more people were returned to Ukraine.

It was a difficult but productive year. We were able to lay off 356 more people than the previous year. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

According to intelligence data, in 2024, Ukraine conducted 11 exchanges, as a result of which 1,358 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.

In addition, the number of returned bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers has increased significantly.

"We were able to agree on the return of three times the number of bodies of our defenders compared to the previous year," said Andriy Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters. Share

According to him, more successful search operations and negotiations indicate an increase in the effectiveness of work in this direction.

On December 30, a new large-scale prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the aggressor country, Russia.

Among those released are defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chernobyl NPP, Zmiyny Island, from various directions of the front: soldiers, sergeants, officers.

It was also possible to rescue National Guard members from Russian captivity, including "Azovites", border guards, Teroboronivtsi, and soldiers of the Navy and Armed Forces.

And also two civilians who were captured in Mariupol. Everyone has their relatives and friends waiting for them at home. And it is a joy that we managed to return them. Today, 189 more families are happy. We are working to free each and every one from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone. Share

What is important to understand is that this is one of the largest exchanges conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War since February 24, 2022.

The headquarters, together with the command center of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, was able to save: