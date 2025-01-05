Ukraine returned 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024

Ukrainian intelligence has calculated the number of citizens released from Russian captivity during 2024. Compared to 2023, 356 more people were returned to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully released 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity during 2024.
- The number of citizens who were successfully returned increased by 356 people compared to the previous year.
- 11 prisoner exchanges took place in 2024, making it one of the largest exchanges since February 24, 2022.
- Defenders of various military units, including Azovstal, were among the liberated Ukrainians.
- Ukrainian search operations and negotiations indicate an increase in the effectiveness of intelligence work aimed at releasing prisoners.
How many Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity in 2024
According to intelligence data, in 2024, Ukraine conducted 11 exchanges, as a result of which 1,358 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.
In addition, the number of returned bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers has increased significantly.
According to him, more successful search operations and negotiations indicate an increase in the effectiveness of work in this direction.
Ukraine returns 189 of its citizens from Russian captivity
On December 30, a new large-scale prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the aggressor country, Russia.
Among those released are defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chernobyl NPP, Zmiyny Island, from various directions of the front: soldiers, sergeants, officers.
It was also possible to rescue National Guard members from Russian captivity, including "Azovites", border guards, Teroboronivtsi, and soldiers of the Navy and Armed Forces.
What is important to understand is that this is one of the largest exchanges conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War since February 24, 2022.
The headquarters, together with the command center of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, was able to save:
87 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (17 of them — TRO),
43 — NSU,
33 — State State Administration of Ukraine,
24 — Navy.
