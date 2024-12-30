11 Azov fighters returned home as part of new prisoner exchange

On December 30, one of the largest prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the aggressor country Russia took place - 187 defenders, including Azov soldiers, were rescued from enemy captivity.
Points of attention
- The “Azovtsi” spent almost 3 years in captivity and endured extremely difficult trials.
- This is one of the largest exchanges, as a result of which 189 Ukrainian citizens were saved.
Ukraine was able to reach an agreement with Russia on rescuing 11 more “Azovites”
The good news was shared by the commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov", Hero of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko.
According to him, the 11 fighters whose lives were saved had to endure extremely difficult trials that lasted almost 3 years.
He also expressed gratitude to those Azov soldiers who managed to capture 68 militants in the Torets direction and to all SOU units that replenish the exchange fund on all sectors of the front.
As Prokopenko noted, this is a large-scale contribution to the return home of our prisoners of war.
Prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation — important details
It is worth noting that this is one of the largest exchanges conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War since February 24, 2022.
The following were rescued from enemy captivity:
87 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (17 of them — TRO),
43 — NSU,
33 — State State Administration of Ukraine,
24 — Navy.
In addition, it is indicated that two civilians returned home today.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-