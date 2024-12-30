Zelenskyy appointed Olga Reshetylova as military ombudsman

On December 30, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had appointed Olga Reshetylova as the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Family Members.

Olga Reshetylova became a military ombudsman

Signed a decree appointing Olga Reshetylova (Kobylinska) as the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Family Members of Our Soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that Olga Reshetylova is a well-known, experienced, and effective Ukrainian human rights activist.

According to Zelensky, she has done a lot to build our state institutions and support Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olga Reshetylova (Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official)

In addition, the president added that the key goal now is to prepare, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and civil society, a draft law on the military ombudsman and all the necessary systemic foundations for the work of this institution.

Our soldiers must receive effective tools to protect their rights, and there must be a real modernization of human resources management in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who helps with this, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Who is a military ombudsman?

On December 29, the head of state announced that he had decided to create the institution of a military ombudsman in Ukraine.

As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, he could not ignore the requests from Ukrainian soldiers that came in on this matter.

The President emphasized that this is a truly objective need at this time, which is why he made a positive decision.

The Head of State emphasized that he discussed the creation of such an institution with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with the military command, as well as with representatives of civil society — there were many opinions.