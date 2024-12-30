New military aid package from the US. What exactly will Ukraine receive?

On December 30, incumbent US President Joe Biden announced a massive $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed its contents for the first time.

Pentagon to transfer large amounts of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the package includes:

$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;

$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.

According to the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from the US Department of Defense:

air defense ammunition;

ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;

155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;

air-to-ground ammunition;

Javelin anti-tank systems and Swedish AT-4 ATGMs;

TOW optically guided, wire-guided, tube-launched missiles;

ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades;

blasting equipment and ammunition;

communications, training, software, clothing and personal equipment;

spare parts;

auxiliary equipment;

training and transportation.

ammunition for counter-UAS systems (c-UAS);

The United States and more than 50 countries around the world have joined forces to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend against Russian aggression. Anthony Blinken Head of the US Department of State

How Biden commented on his decision

Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, as it continues to fight for its independence and freedom from Russian aggression. Joe Biden President of the United States

The head of the White House draws attention to the fact that the US Department of Defense is actively transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of units of armored vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are intended to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

In addition, the president ordered his team to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible, including the decommissioning of older American equipment, its prompt delivery to Ukraine, and the restoration of the US defense-industrial base.