New military aid package from the US. What exactly will Ukraine receive?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

New military aid package from the US. What exactly will Ukraine receive?

US Department of State
Pentagon to transfer large amounts of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine
Читати українською

On December 30, incumbent US President Joe Biden announced a massive $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed its contents for the first time.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon will transfer a significant amount of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.
  • Joe Biden promises to continue supporting the Ukrainian people and provide the country with the necessary assistance in its struggle for independence and freedom.

Pentagon to transfer large amounts of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the package includes:

  • $1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;

  • $1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.

According to the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from the US Department of Defense:

  • air defense ammunition;

  • ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;

  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;

  • air-to-ground ammunition;

  • Javelin anti-tank systems and Swedish AT-4 ATGMs;

  • TOW optically guided, wire-guided, tube-launched missiles;

  • ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades;

  • blasting equipment and ammunition;

  • communications, training, software, clothing and personal equipment;

  • spare parts;

  • auxiliary equipment;

  • training and transportation.

  • ammunition for counter-UAS systems (c-UAS);

The United States and more than 50 countries around the world have joined forces to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend against Russian aggression.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US Department of State

How Biden commented on his decision

Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, as it continues to fight for its independence and freedom from Russian aggression.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

The head of the White House draws attention to the fact that the US Department of Defense is actively transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of units of armored vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are intended to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

In addition, the president ordered his team to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible, including the decommissioning of older American equipment, its prompt delivery to Ukraine, and the restoration of the US defense-industrial base.

"Under my leadership, the United States will work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war for the rest of my term in office," Joe Biden added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mission to counter Russia. The US explained Trump's new scandalous statements
What do Trump's new scandalous statements mean?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US allocates new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine
The White House
US allocates new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US to provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets
Denis Shmyhal
US to provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?