Mission to counter Russia. The US explained Trump's new scandalous statements
Category
Politics
Publication date

Mission to counter Russia. The US explained Trump's new scandalous statements

What do Trump's new scandalous statements mean?
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

Recently, future US President Donald Trump has publicly spoken about taking over Greenland, returning the Panama Canal to US control, and proposing making Canada the 51st state. His team explained what all this really means.

Points of attention

  • Trump's scandalous statements about the seizure of Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada are allegedly part of a global plan.
  • Trump's team views his statements as part of a broader mission to counter Russian and Chinese influence internationally.

What do Trump's new scandalous statements mean?

Republican transition spokeswoman Anna Kelly commented on the matter.

She claims that such statements are part of a larger plan by Donald Trump.

According to Kelly, Western leaders are gathering at the negotiating table because President Trump is already fulfilling his promise to "Make America Great Again."

"When he officially takes office, foreign powers will think twice before stealing from our country. America will be respected again, and the whole world will be safer," she stressed.

Moreover, Kelly claims that the American leader's statements about Canada, Mexico, Greenland, and Panama are tied together by a "comprehensive mission to counter Russia and China."

"Trump knows what levers to pull and what fences exist, and he is in a position of power to use those levers," another representative of the Republican's team explained.

What exactly did Trump say?

Recently, the future head of the White House unexpectedly proposed to everyone that Canada become the 51st state of America.

In addition, he publicly promised to reduce taxes for Canadian citizens by more than 60% if the country agreed to his proposal.

Interestingly, the Canadian leader currently perceives these scandalous statements by Donald Trump as jokes.

The Republican leader also renewed his claims to Greenland, the largest island on Earth, which is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Moreover, he complained that Panama was charging American ships too much to pass through the canal. At times, he openly raised the question of the possible return of the canal to American control.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war. Putin publicly challenged Trump
Putin is not going to accept Trump's conditions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky saved Trump. How the new US president feels about the Ukrainian leader
Trump knows that Zelensky saved him
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump will be able to stop the war. What is the trump card of the future US president?
Trump knows how to stop Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?