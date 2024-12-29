Mission to counter Russia. The US explained Trump's new scandalous statements

Recently, future US President Donald Trump has publicly spoken about taking over Greenland, returning the Panama Canal to US control, and proposing making Canada the 51st state. His team explained what all this really means.
What do Trump's new scandalous statements mean?
Republican transition spokeswoman Anna Kelly commented on the matter.
She claims that such statements are part of a larger plan by Donald Trump.
According to Kelly, Western leaders are gathering at the negotiating table because President Trump is already fulfilling his promise to "Make America Great Again."
Moreover, Kelly claims that the American leader's statements about Canada, Mexico, Greenland, and Panama are tied together by a "comprehensive mission to counter Russia and China."
What exactly did Trump say?
Recently, the future head of the White House unexpectedly proposed to everyone that Canada become the 51st state of America.
In addition, he publicly promised to reduce taxes for Canadian citizens by more than 60% if the country agreed to his proposal.
Interestingly, the Canadian leader currently perceives these scandalous statements by Donald Trump as jokes.
The Republican leader also renewed his claims to Greenland, the largest island on Earth, which is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Moreover, he complained that Panama was charging American ships too much to pass through the canal. At times, he openly raised the question of the possible return of the canal to American control.
