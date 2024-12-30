US to provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets

The United States will allocate $15 billion to Ukraine. These funds are secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets.
As reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement that provides for the use of these funds within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.
The financial package is part of a larger initiative in which the United States is providing Ukraine with $20 billion under the G7 program.
The funds will be used for social and humanitarian expenses.
Russian assets will remain frozen even after the war ends
As the publication notes, G7 leaders will issue a statement in October stating that Russian sovereign assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damages caused.
The document also states that the bloc's countries will provide Ukraine with a loan worth $50 billion.
Recall that on December 24, Ukraine received $1 billion from the United States, secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
