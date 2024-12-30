US to provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen Russian assets

The United States will allocate $15 billion to Ukraine. These funds are secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets.

As reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement that provides for the use of these funds within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

The financial package is part of a larger initiative in which the United States is providing Ukraine with $20 billion under the G7 program.

The funds will be used for social and humanitarian expenses.

"We thank the United States and the World Bank for supporting the initiative that forces Russia to pay for its aggression against Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

Russian assets will remain frozen even after the war ends

As the publication notes, G7 leaders will issue a statement in October stating that Russian sovereign assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damages caused.

"We confirm that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain blocked until it ceases its aggression and compensates for the damage caused to Ukraine," the G7 leaders' draft statement, prepared by Italy, states.

The document also states that the bloc's countries will provide Ukraine with a loan worth $50 billion.