The US provided Ukraine with $1 billion from the use of frozen Russian assets

On December 24, Ukraine received $1 billion from the United States, secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Ukraine received the first of $20 billion secured by frozen Russian assets
This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
The Prime Minister thanked American partners and the World Bank for this important step on the path to justice.
Russian assets will remain frozen even after the war ends
As the publication notes, G7 leaders will issue a statement in October stating that Russian sovereign assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damages caused.
"We confirm that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain blocked until it ceases its aggression and compensates for the damage caused to Ukraine," the G7 leaders' draft statement, prepared by Italy, states.
The document also states that the bloc's countries will provide Ukraine with a loan worth $50 billion.
