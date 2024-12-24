The US provided Ukraine with $1 billion from the use of frozen Russian assets

On December 24, Ukraine received $1 billion from the United States, secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

This is the first tranche of the planned $20 billion that the United States is ready to allocate by using frozen Russian assets within the framework of the G7 initiative. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Prime Minister thanked American partners and the World Bank for this important step on the path to justice.

We expect that all sovereign Russian assets will be confiscated and directed towards the restoration of Ukraine. Share

Russian assets will remain frozen even after the war ends

As the publication notes, G7 leaders will issue a statement in October stating that Russian sovereign assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damages caused.

"We confirm that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain blocked until it ceases its aggression and compensates for the damage caused to Ukraine," the G7 leaders' draft statement, prepared by Italy, states.