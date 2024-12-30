US allocates new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine

On December 30, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the US

Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, as it continues to fight for its independence and freedom from Russian aggression. Joe Biden President of the United States

The package includes:

$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;

$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.

According to the president, the Pentagon is actively delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, which are intended to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Biden also instructed his administration to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as quickly as possible, including the decommissioning of older American equipment, its prompt delivery to Ukraine, and the restoration of the US defense-industrial base.

"Under my leadership, the United States will work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war for the rest of my term in office," Biden assured. Share

Biden may impose large-scale sanctions against Russian energy

As foreign journalists have learned, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.

In addition, Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions, may be hit.

The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.