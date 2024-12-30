US allocates new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine

On December 30, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden has allocated a new $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine to support the country's fight against Russian aggression.
- The package includes an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army and a security assistance initiative for Ukraine, which will strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
- Sanctions imposed by the US against the Russian energy sector are aimed at complicating the transportation of Russian oil to circumvent Western restrictions and the possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy carriers.
- Joe Biden stated that under his leadership, the United States will continue to actively support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and freedom.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the US
The package includes:
$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;
$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.
According to the president, the Pentagon is actively delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, which are intended to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
Biden also instructed his administration to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance as quickly as possible, including the decommissioning of older American equipment, its prompt delivery to Ukraine, and the restoration of the US defense-industrial base.
Biden may impose large-scale sanctions against Russian energy
As foreign journalists have learned, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.
In addition, Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions, may be hit.
The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.
One insider said that such a move would give future President Donald Trump and his team more leverage during future negotiations to resolve Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.
