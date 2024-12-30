This would be suicide for the Russians. How are events currently developing on the front?

The German newspaper WELT spoke with Ukrainian soldiers and foreign experts to understand the state of Ukraine as it enters the new year 2025 against the backdrop of the ongoing war against Russia.

Ukraine is not going to surrender despite the loss of some territories

According to Austrian military expert Markus Reisner, as of today, the Russian army has reached the climax of its offensive.

He also suggested that the occupiers may capture several more important settlements in the Donetsk region in the near future.

In addition, the expert warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has still not given up on his goal of completely occupying the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

According to Ukrainian artilleryman Roman Greshchuk, who serves near Kherson, the invaders will not be able to cross the river.

Even if they claim to have gathered 300 boats and are planning to cross the river, we are ready, and such actions will be suicide for them. We are holding on. The morale of our guys is generally good — we know what we are fighting for, — the soldier emphasized. Share

The situation on the front on December 30 — key details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield remains tense. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to actively oppose the Russian army, causing it losses in manpower and equipment.

So far, 104 combat clashes have been recorded.

During the current day, border settlements came under enemy attack. The areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were affected by artillery fire.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Vovkove, Novoolenivka, and Novoelizavetivka. Share

Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 23 enemy attacks, seven clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being determined.