The US announced large-scale aid to Ukraine for the third time in a day

On December 30, the head of the US Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, officially announced the payment of $3.4 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive even more aid from the US

The American minister drew attention to the fact that, against the backdrop of the ongoing war, Ukraine needs critically important resources.

Our direct budget support to Ukraine comes at a critical time, as Russia escalates its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure. Janet Yellen Head of the US Treasury Department

In her opinion, strong financial assistance from the United States and other partners of Kyiv plays a key role in Ukraine's ability to defend its independence.

Janet Yellen noted that, in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development and the State Department, this $3.4 billion assistance is the final disbursement of funds allocated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Needs Supplemental Appropriations Act for 2024.

What is important to understand is that it increases the total amount of US budget assistance to Ukraine to over $30 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

What other aid did the US announce on December 30?

American leader Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $2.5 billion.

It is worth noting that it includes:

$1.25 billion — an additional package of spending cuts for the Ukrainian army;

$1.22 billion — Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes the use of all remaining funds from this program.

Under my leadership, the United States will work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war for the remainder of my term in office. Joe Biden President of the United States

In addition, on December 30, it became known that official Washington would provide Ukraine with $15 billion.