A powerful shock for the world. What to prepare for in 2025

Foreign analysts interviewed by Politico are convinced that Donald Trump's return to the White House will be the third powerful shock for Europe and the world after COVID-19 and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

How the world will change in 2025

Experts believe that it is the change in the political situation in the United States that may cause the emergence of new centers of power in the Old World.

A statement on this occasion was made by Desmond Dinan, professor of public policy at the Schar School of Politics and Government at George Mason University (USA).

He believes that next year Poland will become an even stronger European player than it has been so far.

Dinan also explained that the progress of official Warsaw as a center of power in the EU will be partly linked to the decline of the traditional Franco-German tandem.

American historian and TV presenter Eleanor Janega also shared her vision. She predicts the emergence of a "new left" in Europe.

As the right-wing movement gained popularity, traditional parties began to shift their positions to the right, which was a mistake: the left-wing voter had no one to vote for and stayed home, which only reinforced the right-wing gains. But the demand for left-wing ideas remains high, as evidenced by the success of the left-wing president in Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. Share

What will happen to business in 2025?

According to political historian Mike Duncan, an unprecedented advance by tech moguls and big business in general will soon occur.

He draws attention to the fact that it is big business that is the main sponsor of right-wing politicians, including Donald Trump, so that under the slogans of economic liberalization they dismantle the system of economic rules and laws that has been built up over decades.

Their primary goal is to increase personal wealth, but in pursuing this goal, they will distort the global discourse to reflect their own worldviews, while facing very little resistance from political forces in Washington, Duncan stressed. Share

According to Catherine Froio, an associate professor of political science at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, there will be a larger involvement of universities and students in political processes.