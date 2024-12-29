Slovak Defense Minister wants to persuade Ukraine to surrender its own territories
Slovak Defense Minister wants to persuade Ukraine to surrender its own territories

Slovak Defense Minister wants to persuade Ukraine to surrender its own territories
Читати українською
Source:  TASR

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kaliniak, is trying to push Ukraine to abandon its own territories, as he does not believe that it can de-occupy them.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Slovak Ministry of Defense is trying to influence the decisions of the Ukrainian authorities.
  • He also added that he wants the war to end as soon as possible.
  • The President of Ukraine warned about the dastardly plan of Putin and Fico.

Kalinyak spreads pro-Russian narratives

According to the Slovak minister, his country really wants the war to end immediately, and Kyiv and Moscow to be able to agree on a ceasefire with further peace negotiations.

He also cynically stated that, supposedly, the reality on the ground indicates that Ukraine will have to give up some of its lands.

Moreover, Kaliniak began to argue that there is something more important than future borders — supposedly what shape post-war Ukraine will take.

It is likely that Ukraine is unaware of the fact that it will never be able to fit between Germany and Switzerland, but will always share its largest border with the Russian Federation. There is no arguing who is the aggressor here, because Russia has crossed all boundaries, rules, and violated international law.

Robert Kaliniak

Robert Kaliniak

Minister of Defense of Slovakia

He believes that it is extremely important to pay attention to what is happening in other parts of the world.

Slovakia may open a second front against Ukraine

This warning was voiced by the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As the president recently noted, he had the impression that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had instructed Slovak leader Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is what Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network could only mean.

Ukraine's need to import electricity arose only because of Russia's occupation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the targeted destruction by Russian missiles and "shaheeds" of a significant part of Ukrainian thermal and hydropower generation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

