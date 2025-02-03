As representatives of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine note, since August 2024, 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by war criminals from the Russian occupation army have been recorded.

What is known about the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers?

Representatives of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine emphasize that Russian war criminals are shooting on the spot many Ukrainian soldiers who surrender.

In addition, there is evidence of the killing of wounded and unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers.

Russian occupation army

The mission also documented the execution by Ukrainian fighters of a "wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier" last year.

What the UN proposes to prevent executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

These incidents did not occur in a vacuum. Public figures in the Russian Federation have openly called for the inhumane treatment and even execution of captured Ukrainian servicemen. Combined with broad amnesty laws, such statements can incite or encourage unlawful behavior, says Head of Mission Danielle Bell. Share

She noted that it is necessary to conduct an investigation into calls for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to her, commanders should give clear orders for the protection and humane treatment of all captured military personnel.

International humanitarian law prohibits giving orders to leave no one alive, threatening the enemy with them, or conducting hostilities on this basis. Declaring that "there will be no mercy" is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, the UN emphasizes. Share