The UN has recorded dozens of cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers
Ukraine
UN
Russian occupation army
As representatives of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine note, since August 2024, 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by war criminals from the Russian occupation army have been recorded.

Points of attention

  • The UN has documented 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers since August 2024.
  • The Russian occupation army is accused of systematically shooting and killing wounded and unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war.
  • Public figures in Russia have openly advocated for inhumane treatment of prisoners, prompting the UN to demand clear orders for humane treatment and investigations into such calls.
  • The UN highlights the importance of observing international humanitarian law, which prohibits actions such as threatening the enemy with no mercy and conducting hostilities based on such directives.
  • The UN and human rights advocates stress the need for authorities to ensure the protection and humane treatment of all captured military personnel to prevent further violations of international law.

What is known about the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers?

Representatives of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine emphasize that Russian war criminals are shooting on the spot many Ukrainian soldiers who surrender.

In addition, there is evidence of the killing of wounded and unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers.

Russian occupation army

The mission also documented the execution by Ukrainian fighters of a "wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier" last year.

What the UN proposes to prevent executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

These incidents did not occur in a vacuum. Public figures in the Russian Federation have openly called for the inhumane treatment and even execution of captured Ukrainian servicemen. Combined with broad amnesty laws, such statements can incite or encourage unlawful behavior, says Head of Mission Danielle Bell.

She noted that it is necessary to conduct an investigation into calls for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to her, commanders should give clear orders for the protection and humane treatment of all captured military personnel.

International humanitarian law prohibits giving orders to leave no one alive, threatening the enemy with them, or conducting hostilities on this basis. Declaring that "there will be no mercy" is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, the UN emphasizes.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, during 2024, Russian soldiers shot 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

