As representatives of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine note, since August 2024, 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by war criminals from the Russian occupation army have been recorded.
Points of attention
- The UN has documented 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers since August 2024.
- The Russian occupation army is accused of systematically shooting and killing wounded and unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- Public figures in Russia have openly advocated for inhumane treatment of prisoners, prompting the UN to demand clear orders for humane treatment and investigations into such calls.
- The UN highlights the importance of observing international humanitarian law, which prohibits actions such as threatening the enemy with no mercy and conducting hostilities based on such directives.
- The UN and human rights advocates stress the need for authorities to ensure the protection and humane treatment of all captured military personnel to prevent further violations of international law.
What is known about the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers?
Representatives of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine emphasize that Russian war criminals are shooting on the spot many Ukrainian soldiers who surrender.
In addition, there is evidence of the killing of wounded and unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers.
The mission also documented the execution by Ukrainian fighters of a "wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier" last year.
What the UN proposes to prevent executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war
She noted that it is necessary to conduct an investigation into calls for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
According to her, commanders should give clear orders for the protection and humane treatment of all captured military personnel.
According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, during 2024, Russian soldiers shot 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
