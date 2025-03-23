The era of Russian KABs is coming to an end — what's happening?

Forbes magazine has concluded that effective Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are successfully disrupting the guidance of Russian cruise missiles. The journalists believe that the era of these deadly weapons is finally coming to an end.
Points of attention
- Experts note the increase in misses and errors in Russian missile strikes due to the overwhelming presence of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, posing a significant obstacle for the Russian army.
- The golden era of divine KABs seems to be short-lived as the unofficial channel of the Russian Air Force acknowledges the diminishing effectiveness of these weapons in the face of Ukrainian technological advancements.
Ukraine has a powerful weapon against Russian KABs
What is important to understand is that previously, satellite-guided KAB or UMPK guided aerial bombs had an accuracy of up to 4-5m from the target.
Given this fact, cases of significant blunders attract special attention from various experts.
Recently, their number has increased, thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian electronic warfare.
Recently, a video of a Russian drone broadcast went viral online.
It is worth noting that there are so many Ukrainian electronic warfare systems on the battlefield that the front line is literally "saturated" with them.
