The era of Russian KABs is coming to an end — what's happening?

Forbes magazine has concluded that effective Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are successfully disrupting the guidance of Russian cruise missiles. The journalists believe that the era of these deadly weapons is finally coming to an end.

Ukraine has a powerful weapon against Russian KABs

What is important to understand is that previously, satellite-guided KAB or UMPK guided aerial bombs had an accuracy of up to 4-5m from the target.

Given this fact, cases of significant blunders attract special attention from various experts.

Recently, their number has increased, thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian electronic warfare.

Recently, a video of a Russian drone broadcast went viral online.

The footage shows a drone circling over a building near the front line, likely a Ukrainian base, preparing to record the results of an airstrike. However, the explosion does not occur at the intended point, but several hundred meters away, in an open field. Share

It is worth noting that there are so many Ukrainian electronic warfare systems on the battlefield that the front line is literally "saturated" with them.