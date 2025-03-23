The era of Russian KABs is coming to an end — what's happening?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The era of Russian KABs is coming to an end — what's happening?

Ukraine has a powerful weapon against Russian KABs
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Forbes magazine has concluded that effective Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are successfully disrupting the guidance of Russian cruise missiles. The journalists believe that the era of these deadly weapons is finally coming to an end.

Points of attention

  • Experts note the increase in misses and errors in Russian missile strikes due to the overwhelming presence of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, posing a significant obstacle for the Russian army.
  • The golden era of divine KABs seems to be short-lived as the unofficial channel of the Russian Air Force acknowledges the diminishing effectiveness of these weapons in the face of Ukrainian technological advancements.

Ukraine has a powerful weapon against Russian KABs

What is important to understand is that previously, satellite-guided KAB or UMPK guided aerial bombs had an accuracy of up to 4-5m from the target.

Given this fact, cases of significant blunders attract special attention from various experts.

Recently, their number has increased, thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian electronic warfare.

Recently, a video of a Russian drone broadcast went viral online.

The footage shows a drone circling over a building near the front line, likely a Ukrainian base, preparing to record the results of an airstrike. However, the explosion does not occur at the intended point, but several hundred meters away, in an open field.

It is worth noting that there are so many Ukrainian electronic warfare systems on the battlefield that the front line is literally "saturated" with them.

The golden era of divine KABs turned out to be short-lived, the unofficial Telegram channel of the Russian Air Force Fighterbomber recently stated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Air Force attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Toretsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New achievement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region
The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Total ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Trump has a deadline set
The US wants to achieve a complete ceasefire as soon as possible

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?