On March 23, the General Staff reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck and destroyed a combined crossing support company of the 205th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Dnipryany, on the Kherson Oblast TOT.

A new powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers on enemy forces took place on March 21, 2025.

Thanks to her, it was possible to destroy Russian vessels, military property, and a utility room filled with technical equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the elimination of the above deprives the Russian army of the ability to conduct combat operations against Ukrainian units in this area.

Pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as representatives of other components of the Defense Forces, will continue to strike at the units of the occupiers until a just peace comes to our country.

It is worth noting that on the same day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed a successful attack on the area of concentration of forces of the Russian 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment in a shelter and basement of a shelter in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region.