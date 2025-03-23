Attack possible as early as fall. German historian names Putin's new target
Attack possible as early as fall. German historian names Putin's new target

Lithuania found itself in a risk zone
Source:  Bild

Military expert, historian, and professor at the University of Potsdam, Senke Naitzel, has issued an important warning. He concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Lithuania as early as the fall of 2025.

  • The role of US President Donald Trump is seen as crucial in the situation, with concerns about the weakening of NATO's deterrence capabilities.
  • The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is believed to deter Putin from attacking NATO members, but the overall preparedness for conflict remains a concern.

Lithuania found itself in a risk zone

The German historian draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has announced large-scale exercises in Belarus.

"We see a strong fear in the Baltic states that during these exercises, Russian troops may cross the border. And we see that perhaps NATO's Article 5, at least for the United States, may cease to operate. Deterrence is weakening," Senke Naitzel emphasized.

According to him, the position of US President Donald Trump plays a key role in the current situation.

The main problem is that the American leader is in no hurry to deter Russian aggression.

The military expert also predicted that Putin would not dare to attack NATO members as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

According to Naitzel, as of today, Germany is not ready for a possible war with Russia. It is important to pay attention to the reform of the army. Currently, it has reached a "dead end."

That is why the historian called on the next Chancellor Merz to seriously take up reforming the German armed forces.

