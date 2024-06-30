Parliamentary elections have begun in France. What to expect in Ukraine

The head of the far-right party said that he plans to prevent Macron from supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine.

The French government may be in the hands of far-right parties for the first time since Nazism

Early parliamentary elections began in France on Sunday, as a result of which the French government may be in the hands of far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.

The results of the two rounds of elections, which will end on July 7, could affect European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and how France's nuclear arsenal and global military power will be managed.

French President Emmanuel Macron called early elections after his party was defeated in June's European Parliament election by Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration National Unity party, which has a history of racism and anti-Semitism and is hostile to France's Muslim community. .

The calculation was that French voters would be forced to give preference to moderate forces in national elections in order to prevent the far-right from coming to power.

On the other hand, pre-election polls indicate that the "National Union" is gaining support and has a chance of obtaining a parliamentary majority. In this case, Macron is expected to appoint 28-year-old National Union president Jordan Bardella as prime minister.

Bardella has previously said he would use the power of prime minister to prevent Macron from continuing to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons for its war with Russia. His party has historical ties to Russia.

The party also questions the right to citizenship for people born in France and wants to limit the rights of French citizens with dual citizenship. According to critics, this undermines basic human rights and is a threat to France's democratic ideals.

Although Macron has said he will not step down before the end of his presidential term in 2027, the situation will weaken his position both domestically and on the world stage.

It is noted that the results of the first round will give an idea of the general mood of the voters, but not necessarily what the composition of the next National Assembly will be.

Predictions are extremely difficult due to the complex voting system, as well as the fact that between the two rounds, the parties will work to create alliances in some constituencies and withdraw from others. In the past, such tactical maneuvers have helped keep far-right candidates out of power. But now support for Le Pen's party has expanded significantly.

Elections in France and Ukraine — what is known

Earlier, Marine Le Pen promised to reverse Emmanuel Macron's decision to send troops to Ukraine if her National Unity (RN) party forms a government after the upcoming elections.

Also in May, the leader of the French far-right, Marine Le Pen, called the occupied Crimea a legitimate part of Russia, declaring about the alleged free will of the inhabitants of the peninsula.

In addition, the leader of the French far-right, Jordan Bardella, said that he would refuse to send French soldiers to war in Ukraine if he became prime minister.