France's far-right politicians hold talks on teaming up to beat Macron

According to Politico, far-right parties in France have begun secret talks on unification in order to remove the head of the republic Emmanuel Macron and his team from power.

The situation in the political arena of France continues to escalate

According to journalists, the opposition held a meeting a day after the French president announced early elections.

The main candidate for the European Parliament elections from the far-right Reconquista party, Marion Marechal, met on Monday with the de facto leader of the National Union, her aunt Marine Le Pen, and the president of this party, Jordan Bardella, to discuss a potential alliance, the report said. Share

Mareschal is actively trying to ensure that her new party merges with the old one.

She also repeatedly stated her desire to create a government coalition.

The politician also officially confirmed that she plans to hold meetings with a number of political leaders to "create a majority", without elaborating.

According to Le Pen, the "National Union" will be ready to refrain from nominating candidates against deputies from the conservative "Republicans" party if they reach an agreement with her party.

Macron dissolved the French parliament

On June 9, it became officially known that the French leader Emmanuel Macron had decided to terminate the parliament's powers early after the failure in the European elections.

The head of the republic noted that this result "is not good for the parties that protect Europe."

Nor does he hide that the far right is gaining ground across the continent.