France's far-right politicians hold talks on teaming up to beat Macron

According to Politico, far-right parties in France have begun secret talks on unification in order to remove the head of the republic Emmanuel Macron and his team from power.
Points of attention
- Marion Mareschal is active in creating an alliance and government coalition with other political forces.
- The "National Union" is ready for agreements with the conservative party in case of refraining from nominating candidates against deputies.
- Macron dissolved parliament after disappointing results in the European elections.
- The President of France announced early elections to give the people the opportunity to choose the future path of the country.
The situation in the political arena of France continues to escalate
According to journalists, the opposition held a meeting a day after the French president announced early elections.
Mareschal is actively trying to ensure that her new party merges with the old one.
She also repeatedly stated her desire to create a government coalition.
The politician also officially confirmed that she plans to hold meetings with a number of political leaders to "create a majority", without elaborating.
According to Le Pen, the "National Union" will be ready to refrain from nominating candidates against deputies from the conservative "Republicans" party if they reach an agreement with her party.
Macron dissolved the French parliament
On June 9, it became officially known that the French leader Emmanuel Macron had decided to terminate the parliament's powers early after the failure in the European elections.
The head of the republic noted that this result "is not good for the parties that protect Europe."
Nor does he hide that the far right is gaining ground across the continent.