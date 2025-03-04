"This is very cruel." Pro-Russian politician Le Pen stands up for Ukraine
"This is very cruel." Pro-Russian politician Le Pen stands up for Ukraine

Le Pen criticized Trump for his decision on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

The fact that US President Donald Trump has stopped military aid to Ukraine has shocked even politicians known for their pro-Russian rhetoric. Even Marine Le Pen has unexpectedly sided with Kyiv.

  • Le Pen's criticism of Trump's decision highlights the growing international concern over the impact of halting military aid on Ukraine's ability to protect its independence.
  • The politician's condemnation of the suspension of military aid underscores the complexities of international relations and the shifting dynamics within global politics.

The leader of the French far-right National Rally party decided to voice her position on this matter.

She condemned the suspension of military aid to Ukraine by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

This is very cruel towards Ukrainian soldiers who patriotically defend their country.

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen

Leader of the French far-right National Rally party

What is important to understand is that previously the French politician in most cases leaned towards pro-Russian views and supported many of Trump's statements.

However, this time Marine Le Pen sided with Ukraine, which has been holding back Russian aggression for 11 years in a row.

"In my opinion, the cruelty of this decision deserves condemnation," the politician emphasized.

However, Le Pen did not want to comment on the scandal that Trump and Vice President Vance created during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

