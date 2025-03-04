Former commander of US ground forces in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, said that President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine could even hit Russia, which already has many serious problems.

Hodges spoke about the situation in Russia

According to the former commander, war guarantees the aggressor country "big trouble" in any case.

Hodges believes that Trump's anti-Ukrainian decision will not be able to save her from this.

Moreover, blocking American military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces may even "sting" Russia on the battlefield in the long term.

"Russia is really in big trouble... The premise that the administration uses when it says, 'Ukraine, you have no cards,' is simply not true. The Russians have big problems. The Ukrainians stopped them, even though we didn't even commit to helping them win," the general emphasizes. Share

Hodges believes that Trump's decision will finally force Europe to wake up and do everything possible for Ukraine's victory.

In addition, he predicts that the US will still regret abandoning Kyiv to its fate.