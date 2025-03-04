Russia is in big trouble. Hodges revealed the real state of affairs on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is in big trouble. Hodges revealed the real state of affairs on the front

Hodges spoke about the situation in Russia
Читати українською

Former commander of US ground forces in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, said that President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine could even hit Russia, which already has many serious problems.

Points of attention

  • The former commander emphasizes that Russia's problems are significant and the US decision could backfire by empowering Ukraine on the battlefield.
  • Hodges foresees that the US will regret abandoning Ukraine and losing influence in the region due to their actions.

Hodges spoke about the situation in Russia

According to the former commander, war guarantees the aggressor country "big trouble" in any case.

Hodges believes that Trump's anti-Ukrainian decision will not be able to save her from this.

Moreover, blocking American military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces may even "sting" Russia on the battlefield in the long term.

"Russia is really in big trouble... The premise that the administration uses when it says, 'Ukraine, you have no cards,' is simply not true. The Russians have big problems. The Ukrainians stopped them, even though we didn't even commit to helping them win," the general emphasizes.

Hodges believes that Trump's decision will finally force Europe to wake up and do everything possible for Ukraine's victory.

In addition, he predicts that the US will still regret abandoning Kyiv to its fate.

"So imagine if 20-plus European countries finally rediscovered their strategic foundation and started to pool their incredible industrial capabilities that dwarf what Russia has. We would regret that they pooled together and did it without us and against us. And we would lose a tremendous amount of influence," Hodges said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Halting military aid to Ukraine — what excuse did Trump come up with?
Trump invents reasons for blocking aid to Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine is ready." Shmyhal publicly addressed the US
Ukraine does not refuse the agreement with the US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned about secret agreement between Trump and Putin
Putin promised Trump help

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?