Casualties and infrastructure damage are reported after Russian missile strike on Kyiv

On July 8, Russian terrorists resorted to rocket fire for the second time. In Kyiv, falling debris was recorded in a number of districts, and there are victims.

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv: what is known

For the second time, a large-scale air alert was sounded at about 09:50. At the same time, the Air Force announced the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons.

As early as 10:14 a.m., the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) announced the work of air defense in the region. Civilians were urged to observe informational silence and stay in shelters.

As of 11:03 a.m., debris has fallen in:

Solomyanskyy;

Dniprovskyy;

Darnytskyy;

Desnyanskyy;

Shevchenkivskyy;

Holosiivskyy districts.

According to preliminary data:

in the Solomyanskyy district — damage to an office building;

in Holosiivskyy — debris fell near a residential building;

in Dniprovskyy — burning debris in a residential building.

In Darnytskyy district — a private house was damaged;

In the Desnyanskyy district, there is a house occupation.

All emergency services work at the scene of the accident. As of now, we know of one victim, the injuries are not life-threatening. The information is being clarified.

According to the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko, three victims are currently known. One of them was hospitalized, the other two were treated on the spot.

We are checking the information about one deceased person, — the mayor noted.

At 11:10 a.m., Klitschko announced that a Russian missile had hit a children's medical facility.

At 11:23 Klitschko reported on nine victims in different districts of Kyiv, six of them in the hospital.

Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles

On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, in particular in Kyiv, explosions are heard, air defense is working.

According to the monitoring public and the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.