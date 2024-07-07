Russia attacked more than 80 infrastructure objects of Ukraine in a day

Russia regularly fires at Ukrainian infrastructure facilities

As noted, in general, during the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of 10 regions of Ukraine.

The occupiers used various types of weapons, including: mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, air defense systems, tactical aviation.

What is the state of Ukrainian energy industry

The Ukrainian energy industry suffered very significant damage due to Russian strikes. The Russians destroyed large Ukrainian thermal power plants and thermal power plants, and disabled the Dnipro hydroelectric plant.

These damages caused a significant shortage of electricity in the energy grid of Ukraine, and therefore "Ukrenergo" had to introduce blackout schedules.

According to the Yasno energy company, according to the basic scenario, Ukrainians can be without electricity for 12 hours every day in winter.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated that it is still too early to make predictions about the duration of power outages in winter.

However, it became known that the DTEK company is undergoing the stage of obtaining all the necessary permits and documents for the construction of the 650 MW Poltava wind farm.