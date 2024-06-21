Russia attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, a fire is being reported

On June 21, the Russian military attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that the Russians attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which the fire started.

Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Before the explosion, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the southeast and a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih on June 12

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a residential building.

On June 12, emergency and rescue operations were completed. As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, nine were killed.

Forty-one apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and two schools were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that such attacks prove the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.