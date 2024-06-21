Russia attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, a fire is being reported

On June 21, the Russian military attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out.
Points of attention
- Russian troops hit the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire in the city.
- Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
- As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 12, 29 people were injured, 9 died, many buildings and educational institutions were damaged.
- The President of Ukraine called for strengthening the country's anti-aircraft defense to protect the civilian population and the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that the Russians attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which the fire started.
Information about the consequences is being clarified.
Before the explosion, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the southeast and a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih on June 12
The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a residential building.
On June 12, emergency and rescue operations were completed. As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, nine were killed.
Forty-one apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and two schools were damaged.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
He added that such attacks prove the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.
According to Zelenskyy, modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection of civilians, cities, and positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
