Russia attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, a fire is being reported
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, a fire is being reported

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
rescuer
Читати українською

On June 21, the Russian military attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops hit the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire in the city.
  • Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
  • As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 12, 29 people were injured, 9 died, many buildings and educational institutions were damaged.
  • The President of Ukraine called for strengthening the country's anti-aircraft defense to protect the civilian population and the Ukrainian military.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that the Russians attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which the fire started.

Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Before the explosion, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the southeast and a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih on June 12

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a residential building.

On June 12, emergency and rescue operations were completed. As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, nine were killed.

Forty-one apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and two schools were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that such attacks prove the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

According to Zelenskyy, modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection of civilians, cities, and positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains informant of Russian "war correspondent" for pointing missiles at Kryvyi Rih
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Six killed, 11 injured after Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
rescuer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mourning day was announced in Kryvyi Rih for victims of Russian June 12 missile strike
Mourn

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?