Six killed, 11 injured after Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

On June 12, the Russian army hit a residential sector of Kryvyi Rih with a missile. According to preliminary data, it is known about 11 injured people and six dead.

UPDATED at 6:10 p.m. According to the last reports, the death toll rose to eight.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, 11 injured people and six people are currently reported.

My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. All the necessary services are working on the spot, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Modern air defence systems are able to provide maximum protection of people, our cities, and our positions. And we need them as much as possible, - urged Zelenskyy.

Around 15:45, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea. In a few minutes, they reported a high-speed target toward Kryvyi Rih.

Shelling of Ukraine on June 12

On the night of June 12, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using air- and ground-based missiles, as well as combat drones.

One of the main targets of the enemy's missile attack was the Ukrainian capital. The air alert in Kyiv lasted almost 2 hours.

The Air Force reported that the occupiers launched a total of 30 air attack vehicles.

Our air defence forces shot down 29 air targets:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

24 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type. It was impossible to shoot down 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile launched from the TOT of Crimea.

Air defence worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.