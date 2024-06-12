Six killed, 11 injured after Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

On June 12, the Russian army hit a residential sector of Kryvyi Rih with a missile. According to preliminary data, it is known about 11 injured people and six dead.
Points of attention
UPDATED at 6:10 p.m. According to the last reports, the death toll rose to eight.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and urged them to stay in shelters to protect themselves from possible attacks.
- The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
- On June 12, Ukrainian air defence shot down 29 aerial targets, including the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missile and the "Shahed" type of kamikaze drone.
What is known about the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, 11 injured people and six people are currently reported.
Around 15:45, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea. In a few minutes, they reported a high-speed target toward Kryvyi Rih.
Shelling of Ukraine on June 12
On the night of June 12, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using air- and ground-based missiles, as well as combat drones.
One of the main targets of the enemy's missile attack was the Ukrainian capital. The air alert in Kyiv lasted almost 2 hours.
The Air Force reported that the occupiers launched a total of 30 air attack vehicles.
Our air defence forces shot down 29 air targets:
1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;
4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
24 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type. It was impossible to shoot down 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile launched from the TOT of Crimea.
Air defence worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.
